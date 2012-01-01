Calumet recently announced that it will partner with BP Lubricants to begin blending Castrol motor oil in its newly expanded blending and packaging facility in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The company previously had approved a capital-improvement project to expand the Shreveport plant, which was needed to support the growth of its branded and packaging business.

The 15-acre facility is where Calumet manufactures, blends and packages specialty lubricants, fuels and solvents. It also operates one of the few automated explosion-proof fillers in use today with a capacity of 3.7 million gallons.

When the Shreveport plant was initially acquired by Calumet in 2012, it was an 85,000-square-foot production and warehouse facility with a bulk tank storage capacity of approximately 1.5 million gallons. The plant now has 400,000 square feet in additional storage, dual loading/unloading racks, a dedicated rail spur and railway access, onsite tanks that can accommodate large quantities of fluids, and the latest automated technology to ensure fluids are not co-mingled.

"We are confident in the capabilities of the Shreveport facility team and are excited at the potential opportunities stemming from this partnership with BP Lubricants," said Harji Gill, Calumet's vice president of sales.

For more information, visit www.calumetspecialty.com.