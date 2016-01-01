Total Specialties USA Inc. (TSUSA) recently announced the launch of its new Rubia Optima lubricants for heavy-duty engines.

Formulated to provide better engine protection and performance, the new engine oils are intended to help limit carbon-dioxide emissions while improving fuel consumption and oxidation resistance.

The lubricants also comply with the new CK-4 and FA-4 specifications defined by the American Petroleum Institute (API), which will take effect as early as December 2016.

The Rubia Optima 1100 15W-40 and 1100 FE 10W-30 both meet the new CK-4 specification. The 1100 FE 10-W30 is designed to lower viscosity and offer fuel economy benefits.

The Rubia Optima 2100 XFE 10W-30, which meets the FA-4 specification, enables extra fuel economy by reducing high temperature high shear (HTHS) viscosity. It also has limited backward compatibility because of its lower HTHS viscosity.

"With our lubricants business in the United States at a consistent growth over the past five years and with projections to maintain the expansion, we will continue to listen to the market's needs and deliver our customers more eco-friendly and fuel-efficient products," said Christophe Doussoux, senior vice president of lubricants at Total Specialties USA Inc. "Engineered specifically for the American market, our Rubia Optima line is designed to meet the new regulations and to improve the performance and protection of the heavy-duty engine."

For more information, visit www.totalspecialties.com.