RelaDyne recently announced the acquisition of the lubricants and commercial fuel divisions of Slidell Oil Co., a distributor of lubricants, fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) with locations in Montgomery and Demopolis, Alabama.

Founded in Louisiana in 1948, Slidell Oil has since grown to span Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, marketing retail fuel programs for Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Valero and Liberty brands. This acquisition will have no impact on the company's retail and wholesale fuel operations.

"We welcome all the Slidell Oil customers and associates to the RelaDyne family," said Larry Stoddard, RelaDyne president and CEO. "We feel the Alabama market continues to present abundant growth opportunities for RelaDyne's wide breadth of products and services as well as expanding opportunities for current and now new RelaDyne associates. We are committed to the Alabama market and community through this, our third acquisition in Alabama."

With Slidell Oil's market reach, RelaDyne should be better able to fulfill the needs of its existing Alabama customers as well as provide new products and services to an expanded three-state area.

"RelaDyne will provide our associates with expanded opportunities and our customers with new products and services we could not previously provide with our resources," said Brian Baker, owner and co-CEO of Slidell Oil Co.

