Gulf Oil recently announced a new supply agreement with Coffman Oil Co. to bring Gulf-branded fuel to eastern Tennessee.

Founded in 1964 in Morristown, Tennessee, Coffman Oil is a family-owned fuel and lubricant service provider throughout Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. Like Gulf, Coffman has plans to expand the reach of its business to surrounding areas.

"By partnering with Gulf, we are ensuring that we continue to deliver our valued customers the highest quality fuels available on the market," said Bob Cloud, wholesale fuels manager at Coffman Oil.

The new partnership is part of Gulf Oil's continued expansion of its fuel offerings in the South, having recently made moves in the Georgia, Texas and Florida markets.

"This alliance will allow us to deliver quality products and unparalleled service to Tennessee motorists, two values that have guided Gulf's success for over 100 years," said Jamie Friesema, director of branded sales at Gulf Oil.

A diverse refined products terminaling, storage and logistics business, Gulf Oil is a leading distributor of motor fuels in the United States, featuring a network of 17 terminals with more than 14 million barrels of refined product storage capacity.

