Allied Reliability/T.F. Hudgins and GTI Predictive Technologies recently announced a strategic partnership to support customers in the condition monitoring market.

The partnership will combine the companies' expertise and technology innovations to improve reliability and performance across a broad range of rotating machines.

"We are extremely excited to be partnered with GTI Predictive," said John Schultz, Allied Reliability founding partner and executive vice president of the Allied Reliability/T.F. Hudgins combined company. "GTI's iPad solution combined with our mobility offering allows for a low-cost approach to collecting high-quality predictive, preventive and operator-care data with the form factor desired by the market. The partnership with GTI Predictive further enables our Condition Monitoring as a Service (CMaaS) solution across GTI's, Allied's and T.F. Hudgins' customer base."

A subsidiary of GTI Spindle Technology, GTI Predictive Technologies is a provider of predictive maintenance tools and onsite services for machinery used in a wide range of heavy industries, including petrochemical, refining, natural gas, manufacturing, mining and transportation.

"This strategic partnership enables the most affordable condition monitoring service for any production company," said Tom Hoenig, president of GTI Predictive Technology. "GTI's completely wireless platform enables GTI and Allied to offer the same quality program to the machine tool industry and its users. Production facilities that require closed doors and other safety protocols to be followed can now utilize this condition monitoring service with a product designed and optimized for collecting data in environments where other data collectors struggle."

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Allied Reliability provides reliability and maintenance services as well as a full suite of solutions through condition monitoring, reliability and operational consulting, training, staffing, electrical services, and integrated products.

T.F. Hudgins is a Houston, Texas-based company that provides engineered products and services to improve the reliability of high-value equipment.

For more information, visit www.alliedreliability.com.