SDT recently unveiled a new onboard lubrication and greasing assistant as a unique solution for bearing relubrication. The LUBExpert combines SDT's measurement capabilities and user interface with intelligent algorithms to guide lube techs before, during and after regreasing.

The device can remind users of the correct lubricant and location, identify the proper interval, prevent overlubrication and underlubrication with the right quantity, and provide indicators for lubrication and bearing condition.

With only a few machine parameters, the LUBExpert can also monitor each stroke of grease and its effects on bearing friction and temperature. Before and after bearing conditions are reported with a "good," "bad" or "suspect" status report.

The Ultranalysis Suite (UAS) software powers the data management aspects. The software knows the capacity of each bearing to help prevent overlubrication. It allows users to design specific lubrication routes and set intervals based on either calendar or condition, as well as trend friction levels before and after lubrication, and generate grease consumption reports for each asset or an entire plant.

"Our customers deserve a better solution for acoustic lubrication," said Allan Rienstra, SDT's director of business development. "They demand a more intuitive product that allows them to grease bearings with confidence. LUBExpert is the answer to that demand."

The LUBExpert is available through SDT's network of authorized distributors and in the United States through the company's partnership with Ludeca.

For more information, visit www.sdtultrasound.com.