Shell recently announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil.

The new passenger vehicle engine oil has been developed and tested to meet the latest Rolls-Royce Motor Cars passenger vehicle engine specifications and to work with the company's V-12 engines.

Shell PurePlus Technology, which is present in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Genuine Engine Oil, is designed to help protect the engine from deposits and sludge as well as to enable the oil to reach peak operating efficiency sooner in challenging conditions with low oil consumption and long engine service life.

"We are delighted to have been chosen to develop and supply the new passenger vehicle engine oil for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., using our most recent innovation — Shell PurePlus Technology," said Richard Jory, Shell's global vice president for lubricants.

A patented gas-to-liquid (GTL) process, Shell PurePlus Technology converts natural gas into crystal-clear base oil, which is the main component of finished oils. The base oil is produced at the Pearl GTL plant in Qatar, a partnership between Shell and Qatar Petroleum.

For more information, visit www.shell.com.