Lubricating Specialties Co. (LSC) recently acquired the Vistone compressor fluid brand and associated business from Infineum USA.

The Vistone product line consists of high-performance synthetic diester compressor fluids as well as synthetic diester base fluids employed in a wide range of products from engine and hydraulic oils to industrial oils and greases.

The transaction, which closed on Dec. 30, 2016, includes the purchase of an aviation DI additive (M7260) and a viscosity modifier (V8512) used in many industrial and grease formulations.

"The acquisition of the Vistone brand is a good opportunity for LSC and fits our strategy of offering a broad and diverse slate of products to our customers while serving them in as many ways as possible," said Sydney Thwaites, LSC president and CEO. "The Infineum and LSC transition teams worked diligently for the better part of a year to ensure a seamless transition of customer service, supply-chain logistics and product integrity to our customers globally."

The ongoing marketing and customer-service support of the Vistone products will be led by LSC's Richard Scott.

Headquartered in Pico Rivera, California, LSC is the largest independent lubricant blender west of the Rocky Mountains with more than 200 employees and four manufacturing/distribution facilities.

