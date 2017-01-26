Spectro Scientific recently introduced the latest version of its FluidScan portable infrared oil analyzer technology to enable users to determine when oil is no longer fit for use due to liquid contamination or other degradation.

FluidScan Version 5 includes a variety of new features intended to improve performance and enhance user experience. The new version of the patented FluidScan technology lowers limits of detection on total water measurement for turbine oils from 1,000 to 300 parts per million, boosting analysis sensitivity and accuracy. Measurement stability has been reinforced by a new infrared background measurement function, and the new oil library has doubled in size from 300 to more than 700 oils.

Spectro also modified key functions such as data viewing and matching to increase analysis speed by four times compared to previous versions. A new data synchronization function enables users to better manage data, while enhancements in software and firmware updates assure a streamlined upgrade process.

"This new version of FluidScan illustrates Spectro's continuing effort to develop and upgrade its products and increase their utility and usability for our customers around the world," said Spectro president and CEO Brian Mitchell.

FluidScan analysis provides direct, immediate measurement of water, acid number, oxidation, glycol, base number and other parameters via Spectro's Direct Infrared Spectroscopy (DIR) technology. The onsite analysis capability of the technology is designed to eliminate the wait associated with outsourcing laboratory analyses.

Together with the FluidScan V5 release, Spectro also announced software and firmware updates for the rest of its MiniLab system, including SpectrOil 120C, LaserNet Fines Q230 and the SpectroVisc Q3050 portable viscometer.

For more information, visit www.spectrosci.com.