Geserco recently introduced a new field test kit for monitoring soot content in used engine oils.

The kit is built around a small, handheld, battery-operated infrared spectrometer, which can provide soot measurements up to 15 percent with a sensitivity as low as 0.01 percent. The high sensitivity enables the kit to measure soot both in diesel oil and gasoline oil.

The optical oil tester contained in the kit offers accurate digital measurement of carbon matter (soot) in oil content in less than 5 seconds through infrared measurement. It incorporates a large, easy-to-read display that gives step-by-step test instructions.

The tester also features instant pass/fail test evaluation, an audible alarm for excess soot and automatic time-stamping of results. Test results are correlated with the CEC-L82 laboratory reference method.

The device's built-in memory can store up to 90 tests, while a USB port allows downloading of the test results to a computer.

As a complement to the soot test kit, Geserco also offers a blotter spot test kit, which enables users to quickly determine the residual detergent and dispersion capacity as well as the presence of fuel and antifreeze in engine oils.

