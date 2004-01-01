PetroChoice recently acquired Miller Industrial Fluids, an Indianapolis-based distributor and blender of metalworking products, specialty lubricants and rust preventatives.

With the acquisition, PetroChoice will gain an immediate presence in the Indianapolis market, providing a bridge between its Ohio and Illinois locations, and increasing its reach to 51 locations servicing 32 states.

"The addition of Miller enhances our ability to service the metalworking market in the Indianapolis area and strengthens our geographic footprint in the Midwest," said Shane O'Kelly, PetroChoice CEO. "This transaction marks PetroChoice's fourth acquisition over the last 12 months, and we will continue to evaluate ways in which we can expand our network through organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including strategic acquisitions."

Founded in 2004, Miller is a custom blender and distributor of high-quality lubricants, cutting fluids, rust preventatives, cleaners, coolants and drawing compounds. The company also provides reclamation and disposal services while serving a broad customer base primarily across the aerospace and automotive manufacturing segments. Ross Smith, president and CEO of Miller, will serve as PetroChoice's general manager for the Indianapolis market.

"We are pleased to join forces with PetroChoice, the premier U.S. distributor of lubricants and services," Smith said. "We are a natural fit, with similar customer-centric cultures and values, rooted in a shared focus on delivering the highest-quality products and solutions to our customers."

