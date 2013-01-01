Klüber Lubrication recently introduced two new high-performance greases designed for open gear drives, jack-up lifting systems and other onboard equipment that may be in contact with sea water.

The Klüberbio LG 39-700/701 N greases feature a base oil and additive package that combines eco-friendliness with high load-carrying capacity, good adhesion to surfaces, and anti-wear and anti-corrosive effects. They comply with the requirements for classification as environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) in terms of biodegradability, toxicity and bioaccumulation, as defined by the 2013 Vessel General Permit.

The greases' high-viscosity base oil comes from 100-percent renewable resources. Due to their low-temperature behavior, they can be pumped in centralized lubricating systems down to minus 30 degrees C (minus 22 degrees F) and sprayed, even at zero degrees C (32 degrees F), allowing the lubricants to be used over a wider temperature range than what is common with mineral-oil-based greases of the same base oil viscosity.

To further reduce operating costs, the Klüberbio LG 39-700/701 N greases also enable more than a 50-percent decrease in lubricant consumption in jack-up lifting systems if spray application is used.

