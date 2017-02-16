Swift Filters recently released a new series of metal-felt filter elements for high-pressure, highly corrosive, highly viscous and radioactive applications. The elements employ filter media made of thin filaments of nonwoven stainless steel. The metal felt employed is highly porous (up to 85 percent), which allows for high flow rates of up to 20 times those of other media types as well as long life.

Random fiber filtration (metal felt) can provide absolute particle retention, longer on-stream time and high dirt-holding capacity for less than 60-micron filter elements. Although more expensive, this type of filtration can offer advantages over wire cloth, sintered metal or non-metallic fibers. Its high-temperature, high-pressure and corrosion resistance combined with its cleanability make it an economical option for hostile environments.

Metal-felt filter elements are often found in demanding applications such as chemical and catalyst recovery, polymer filtration, aerospace, medical and pharmaceutical, nuclear venting, food and beverage, and refinery uses.

Headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio, Swift Filters designs and manufactures high-quality replacement filter elements, custom filter elements and high-pressure filter housings for a wide variety of industries.

