Spectro Scientific was recently awarded a U.S. patent for its new method of measuring water contamination in turbine and other industrial oils.

The measurement method offers an alternative to laboratory tests such as Karl Fischer titration when fast, simple and reagent-free analysis is needed.

The method, in which a small sample of industrial oil is homogenized and analyzed using infrared spectroscopy, is employed in Spectro's FluidScan portable oil analyzer.

In addition to measuring water contamination, the FluidScan analyzer can provide immediate, reagentless measurement of acid number, base number, oxidation, glycol and other parameters.

Using only one drop of oil, the flip-top oil cell enables chemical-free analysis and cleanup. The analyzer's onsite analysis capability, speed and convenience also eliminate the wait associated with outsourcing laboratory analyses.

Spectro senior applications chemist Dr. Randi Price is the inventor of patent no. US9500638, “method of measuring water contamination in turbine and other industrial oils.”

"This patent award recognizes the efforts of Dr. Price and the Spectro product development team, and reinforces Spectro's role as a world leader in fluid analysis technology," said Spectro president and CEO Brian Mitchell. "It will benefit our customers with faster and better onsite water in oil measurement."

For more information, visit www.spectrosci.com.