Klüber recently introduced a new lubricating paste for frictional connections. Altemp Q NB 50 can be used as a universal assembly paste, offering benefits in friction points with small to minimum motion under high static and dynamic loads. It can be employed for the assembly of frictional connections such as annular springs or split-taper sleeves along with positive connections like bearing seats, profiled guides, etc.

The white/beige lubricating paste contains a mineral base oil, barium complex soap and inorganic solid lubricants. Resistant to water and media such as cooling lubricants, Altemp Q NB 50 is formulated to prevent stick-slip, protect against tribo- and fretting corrosion, and can improve the sliding behavior of moving chuck components.

Klüber also recently unveiled a series of long-term greases for the lubrication of electromechanical actuators, small gears and seals. Klübertemp GR M greases are white, odorless and based on perfluorinated polyether (PFPE) oils and a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) thickener.

The greases' high viscosity index allows for excellent sliding friction properties across a wide service temperature range. The lubricants can be used for a variety of component materials and show a neutral behavior toward most plastics and elastomers.

