The global machinery lubrication and asset management industry is considered the largest in the reliability field, valued at an estimated $35 to $45 billion. This is the industry that the International Council for Machinery Lubrication (ICML) was founded to serve. Since its inception in 2001, ICML’s primary purpose has been to facilitate the growth and development of machinery lubrication, condition monitoring, reliability and asset management as a technical field of endeavor.

An important aspect of meeting this mission includes raising the profile of lubrication professionals by fostering educational programs and activities that equip practitioners with world-​respected, pertinent and unbiased career path credentials. Having awarded more than 17,000 certifications in more than 100 countries, ICML has been quite active in supporting the machinery lubrication industry and serving practitioners. The number of certifications awarded by the organization annually has also increased considerably over the past several years to more than 2,000 in 2016.

Scope of Services

ICML currently offers certification exams in more than 10 languages and provides a scope of services to help individuals become more knowledgeable and confident, which in turn enables companies to be more competitive. The organization also advocates the needs of practitioners for additional lubrication-related standards. Its volunteers play an important role in supporting the development of such standards by working with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and ASTM.

Future Plans

Although pleased with its progress and achievements, ICML is also aware that past performance is no guarantee of future success. Therefore, the organization continues to evaluate its plans and goals for the coming years. This includes assessing the current market environment and estimating the future of the machinery lubrication industry as well as the impact any changes could have on ICML’s programs, services and mission.

With an experienced and knowledgeable staff, a solid volunteer support network, and a good resource base from which to build, ICML is well-positioned to expand its programs and services to support the expected growth in the lubrication industry.

The organization is also continuing its efforts to recognize end-user programs that have demonstrated excellence in the application of machinery lubrication and oil analysis with its Augustus H. Gill and John R. Battle awards. The latest winners of these prestigious awards will be announced at the upcoming Reliable Plant Conference & Exhibition, April 25-27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

To nominate a deserving program for one of ICML’s awards or to suggest how the organization can better serve you, your company or the machinery lubrication and reliability industry, please contact ICML via email at info@lubecouncil.org or by visiting www.lubecouncil.org.