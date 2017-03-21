ExxonMobil recently introduced new synthetic motor oils that are guaranteed to provide protection for one year between oil changes or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oils have been specifically formulated to offer maximum wear protection as well as increase resistance to oil breakdown and protect engine parts from sludge and deposits, resulting in extended engine life.

Available in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities, the motor oils are recommended for all types of modern vehicles, including high-performance, turbocharged, supercharged, multi-valve and fuel-injected engines found in passenger cars, SUVs, light vans and trucks.

"Mobil 1 Annual Protection is a pioneering product that will save our customers valuable time," said Michele Biamonte, automotive marketing manager for ExxonMobil. "Our engineers have worked tirelessly to ensure it provides a full year or up to 20,000 miles of engine protection that will allow drivers to keep their engines running like new."

ExxonMobil engineers conducted extensive testing on the Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil over the course of a simulated six-year period. Three vehicles – a Lexus NX 200t, Ford Fusion and Chevy Malibu – were each driven 120,000 miles, replicating extreme conditions, with the oil changed every 20,000 miles. At the end of the 120,000-mile test, the engineers found the engines to still be of brand-new factory quality, including the bearings. The cylinder heads showed no visible signs of sludge, while the turbochargers had no signs of oil degradation or buildup.

By allowing drivers to go longer intervals between oil changes, the Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil should also help to reduce the amount of used oil generated through oil changes. It is estimated that if every passenger vehicle driver in the United States waited one full year between oil changes, the amount of used oil waste could be reduced by up to 587 million gallons.

For more information, visit www.mobiloil.com.