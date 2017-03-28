The WD-40 Company recently introduced a new line of greases for automotive, construction and farming professionals dealing with a variety of specialized lubrication challenges.

The WD-40 Specialist Greases line includes the Superior Performance True Multi-Purpose Grease, Heavy-Duty High Temperature Grease, Heavy-Duty Extreme Pressure Grease and Marine-Grade Water Resistant Grease. The interchangeable greases will not cause cross-contamination issues and are intended to protect against rust and corrosion.

Formulated with calcium sulfonate technology, the Superior Performance True Multi-Purpose Grease is designed to provide lubrication under extreme-pressure, high-temperature and severe conditions.

"WD-40 Specialist Superior Performance True Multi-Purpose Grease is engineered to be the only grease you'll ever need," said Dr. Ernest Bernarducci, vice president of research and development at WD-40 Company. "It is a versatile, all-in-one solution engineered to provide long-lasting corrosion protection."

The Heavy-Duty High Temperature Grease can withstand heavy mechanical loads and extreme temperatures. It is ideal for heavy-duty trucks, construction and agriculture equipment.

The Heavy-Duty Extreme Pressure Grease features exceptional load-carrying ability, anti-wear protection and high dropping point properties. It can be used in a variety of automotive, construction and agricultural applications.

The Marine-Grade Water Resistant Grease is engineered to stay in place in the presence of water and provide rust and corrosion protection in wet environments. It can be used on trailer wheel bearings, trailer chassis, water pumps, anchor reels and outboard motors.

For more information, visit www.WD40Specialist.com.