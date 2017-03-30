Beckman Coulter Life Sciences recently introduced a new liquid particle counter for the early detection of contaminants in heavy industrial environments such as oil and gas exploration, aerospace applications or where hydraulic machinery is in use. The portable HIAC PODS+ is engineered to provide lab-quality liquid contamination analysis in less than 60 seconds.

With one-button testing, the compact particle counter is easy to use and can offer an early warning system to detect moisture before degradation sets in. The air-tight pressurizing chamber ensures counting accuracy by compressing bubbles so they are not mistaken for particles.

The viscosity measuring capability ranges from 1 to 425 centistokes (cSt), with shop air pressure at 100 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) to 1 to 150 cSt with the internal pump. The instrument's ability to handle low or high viscosity fluids reduces routine sampling turnaround time and speeds the delivery of critical data. Customized sampling recipes further help to speed up sample processing times.

"The fast, accurate analysis provided by the HIAC PODS+ portable liquid particle counter extends the life of high-value equipment, reducing downtime and improving workflow," explained Joe Dabbs, marketing manager for particle counting and characterization at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. "At the same time, the instrument's ability to detect miniscule particles significantly reduces the risk of damage to the large-scale environment from unchecked contamination."

Along with supporting user-defined tests for ISO 4406, NAS 1638 and SAE standards, the HIAC PODS+ can also report data to ASTM, GOST, DEF, STAN and NAVAIR standards. The instrument is powered by a military-grade, six-hour battery.

