RelaDyne recently announced the acquisition of Sensmeier Oil of Mansfield, Ohio. The acquisition will expand RelaDyne's current Ohio operations to better serve the northeastern Ohio area and current businesses in the Toledo and Cleveland markets.

"This acquisition stands to be a great addition to our existing Cincinnati branch," says RelaDyne CEO Larry Stoddard. "As we continue to expand our geographical footprint, we strive to continue to provide optimal service to our current and new customers. By acquiring another strong and prosperous business in our industry, we will be able to greatly expand both our products and services to our northeastern Ohio customers."

Sensmeier Oil has been serving the Mansfield, Ohio, area since 1968. A leading provider of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and industrial reliability services, RelaDyne plans to maintain and expand the current customer base of Sensmeier Oil while upholding the quality of customer and technical service.

"RelaDyne is a great fit for our customers, our employees, our vendors and our community," states Tina Partin, a member of the Sensmeier family. "With RelaDyne as our new owner, we will have the resources needed to grow our business and current service offering in northern Ohio. It is clear that the legacy and values of the Sensmeier family align with those of RelaDyne. Our team is extremely excited about the partnership and the opportunities ahead."

