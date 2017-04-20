Spectro Scientific was recently awarded a U.S. patent to extend its particle analysis technology with new capabilities to size and count ferrous particles as well as measure total ferrous content by weight.

The technology is employed in Spectro's LaserNet 230 for wear particle testing in lubricants used in rotating machines within industrial and power generation plants, such as gearboxes and turbines.

The core of the technology involves two sets of magnetic coils wound with high precision to achieve the desired sensitivity level. The technology also incorporates an infrared laser, a patented flow cell and a high-speed CCD camera to capture particle images.

The software uses a neural network algorithm to automatically classify particles into cutting wear, fatigue wear, sliding wear, non-metallic particles, water droplets and other types. It can measure oil samples with up to 10 million particles per milliliter without dilution.

"This patent significantly enhances LaserNet Fines technology, allowing more comprehensive particle analysis for condition-based maintenance, and further establishes Spectro Scientific's leadership in oil analysis," said Dr. Patrick Henning, Spectro Scientific's chief technology officer.

Besides the LaserNet 230, the LaserNet 200 Series includes the LaserNet 210, which is a high-precision particle counter for lubricants and fuels; and the LaserNet 220, which offers particle image classification.

