Donaldson Co. recently announced that it has acquired Hy-Pro Corp., which designs and manufactures filtration systems and replacement filters for stationary hydraulic and industrial lubrication filtration applications.

"We are excited to support Hy-Pro's dedicated team and valued customers," said Tom Scalf, Donaldson's senior vice president of engine products. "Hy-Pro's application expertise and filtration products improve the reliability and cost-effectiveness of their customers' systems, often by extending the life of critical equipment and expensive fluids. Hy-Pro will continue to grow its well-known brand of stationary hydraulic and lubrication systems by leveraging Donaldson's filtration technology, global support and strength in mobile hydraulics."

Founded in 1986, Hy-Pro is based in Anderson, Indiana, and has 110 employees. The company generates annual revenue of approximately $25 million through sales of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, metals processing and power generation.

"Hy-Pro is an excellent addition to Donaldson's global portfolio of filtration businesses," said Tod Carpenter, Donaldson's president and chief executive officer. "Like Donaldson, Hy-Pro has demonstrated a commitment to product innovation and a high level of customer support to solve their customers' filtration problems. We welcome Hy-Pro's employees and customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow the Hy-Pro business with them."

Founded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in the filtration industry with approximately 140 sales, manufacturing and distribution locations in 44 countries.

For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.