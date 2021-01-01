Klüber Lubrication recently introduced a new synthetic adhesive oil designed for chain applications in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets.

Klüberfood NH1 CX 4-220 can be used in most existing lubricant systems and has been successful with overhead chains in slaughterhouses and meat production facilities, as well as applications in the chocolate industry.

Ideal for chains operating at ambient temperatures, the oil is NSF H1 and NSF ISO 21469 certified for increased process reliability. Due to a unique combination of high-viscosity oil and carrier fluid, the lubricant is adhesive and provides penetration properties, resulting in no dripping in overhead applications, extending relubrication intervals and achieving good chain life.

Klüber also introduced a new lubricating and assembly paste for clamping chucks. Klüberpaste ME 31-52 is based on mineral oil, calcium-complex soap and inorganic solid lubricants. Besides its application as a universal assembly paste, the white/beige paste offers benefits in friction points with small to minimum motion under high static and dynamic loads.

It is formulated to improve the sliding behavior of moving chuck components and enable the transmission of clamping forces. The paste also prevents stick-slip and protects against tribo- and fretting corrosion in frictional or positive connections.

For more information, visit www.klubersolutions.com.