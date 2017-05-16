Valvoline recently dedicated a new $35 million, 162,400-square-foot world headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. The company recently spun off from Ashland Global Holdings to become the latest standalone global company based in Fayette County.

The new headquarters was built with sustainability and Valvoline's "never idle" culture in mind. The state-of-the-art facility features a modern, open floorplan designed for collaboration, abundant natural light, and prominent space to showcase the company's history and heritage as well as its vision for the future.

"Today is a great day for Valvoline," said Sam Mitchell, Valvoline CEO. "We officially dedicated our new headquarters, an amazing building that reflects our brand and our collaborative, innovative culture. But perhaps more important, it reflects our ongoing commitment to Kentucky and the communities we serve. We're proud to call Lexington home."

A leading worldwide producer and distributor of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, Valvoline has been headquartered in Lexington for more than 30 years. The company employs approximately 5,500 people worldwide — with nearly 1,100 in Kentucky — in a variety of skilled, growth-oriented careers, ranging from Valvoline Instant Oil Change technicians to corporate business professionals and supply chain specialists to research scientists and engineers.

For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.