Dow Corning recently introduced a new series of silicone lubricants for high-temperature applications, ranging from automotive to industrial and chemical equipment.

Molykote G-900x Series greases are formulated to provide high-temperature lubricity without sacrificing low-temperature performance. A combination of phenyl and fluoro functional branches built on a siloxane backbone form the copolymer used in the greases.

The lubricants are designed to offer corrosion resistance and high thermal stability across a wide temperature range (minus 35 to 220 degrees C) for increased application lifespan. They also have formulation capabilities with various thickener systems and are compatible with most plastics and elastomers.

"We are continuously working with industry partners to provide solutions that push the boundaries of science and technology, and solve everyday challenges for lubrication performance, reliability and cost savings," said Chad Chichester, lubricants application engineering expert at Dow Corning. "The G-900x Series greases launch represents unprecedented innovation in silicone lubrication, opening new opportunities and possibilities in the world of specialty, high-performance lubricants."

Molykote G-900x Series greases are suitable for numerous lubricant applications, including high-temperature bearings, tire molding, automotive, carton board manufacturing equipment, metal processing, injection molding equipment, and oil and gas.

