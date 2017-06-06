Calumet Specialty Products Partners recently announced the launch of the company's first uninhibited transformer oil.

Caltran 60-00 Group U is a naphthenic lubricant that has been specifically engineered to meet the standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for uninhibited transformer oil. Uninhibited transformer oils contain no additives, providing protection for electrical equipment. The technology used in formulating Caltran 60-00 Group U has been independently verified by an accredited third-party lab.

The new transformer oil is suitable for use in distribution and power transformers and switchgear. In addition to its cooling properties and wider heat exchange properties of a naphthenic oil, the oil offers oxidation stability under severe conditions without the use of additives. It is also fully miscible with insulating oils, meeting IEC 60296:2012 and ASTM D3487 standards, and complies with the modified Ames criteria for biological safety.

"Our new transformer oil forms optimal protection for electrical equipment, combining enhanced protection against corrosion, longer oil life and greater efficiency," said Harji Gill, vice president of export sales and business development at Calumet Specialty Products Partners. "This innovative transformer oil demonstrates Calumet's commitment to developing high-quality specialty products for our customers."

Caltran 60-00 Group U will be available for shipment starting in June 2017. For more information, visit www.calumetlubricants.com.