Reliable Filter Systems recently unveiled a new desiccant breather that is designed to be more environmentally friendly by eliminating the disposal of the unit when the desiccant is exhausted.

The Hemi breather works by moving air from the bottom through a small micron filter material. Air passes through the blue gel desiccant, with any moisture absorbed into the gel. If the breather is sized correctly, there is not enough velocity to carry dust or foreign material through the desiccant bed. Another layer of filter material sits on top of the desiccant bed to capture dust. The clean, dry air then passes down a center tube into the component air space.

If the desiccant becomes completely saturated, moisture will drain to the outside and not into the equipment or reservoir.

The breather is also refillable, allowing it to be removed and the desiccant replaced. The unit can be taken to a clean area, where the top can be popped off and the exhausted desiccant discarded. A new vacuum-sealed bag of desiccant can then be used to refill the breather, providing a less expensive option than replacing the entire breather.

Standard units feature a clear, 3-inch-diameter polycarbonate tube. Other models are available with a 4- to 6-inch-diameter tube. Typical sizes are offered, including 10-, 15- and 20-ounce versions. The breathers can also be custom built to fit the application.

For more information, visit www.reliablefiltersystems.com.