Klüber Lubrication recently introduced a new synthetic compressor oil for closed-loop ammonia refrigeration systems.

Klüberoil SUL 1 US Series oils are designed to provide improved system efficiency, higher productivity, enhanced wear protection, and chemical and thermal stability, along with reduced oil carryover, lower foaming tendency, superior cleanliness, extended oil drain intervals and fewer oil makeups.

The oils are suited for rotary screw and reciprocating compressors in ammonia service. They are compatible with naphthenic and other hydrotreated paraffinic-based compressor oils, as well as polyalphaolefin (PAO) and alkylbenzene-based products. In addition, the oils are compatible with all seal elastomers commonly used in these systems, including Buna-N, NBR and neoprene.

Klüber also introduced a white lubricating and assembly paste formulated for the food-processing and pharmaceutical industries. Klüberpaste UH1 84-201 offers corrosion protection and can be used as either an assembly paste for transitions and loose fits or as a long-term lubricant for low-speed guide rails, hinges, rollers and chains. Due to its water-resistant properties, the paste also provides adhesion for friction points, even when subjected to humidity.

As an ISO 21469-certified lubricant, Klüberpaste UH1 84-201 complies with the hygienic requirements for production in hygienically sensitive environments.

