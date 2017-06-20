Cimcool recently introduced a new series of process oils formulated for slideway, hydraulic and gear oil applications.

"Our customers see value in partnering with vendors who can supply both the machining and grinding fluids and the process oils used in the machine tools," said Bruce Koehler, senior product manager for Cimcool Fluid Technology. "This 'one-stop-shop' product offering coincides well with the new simplified product nomenclature adopted for the oils. For example, Milpro Way 32 is a slideway lubricant developed to meet ISO 32 standards."

Milpro way oils are clear-colored lubricants designed to reduce friction and "stick-slip" on machine tool slideways. Fortified with extreme-pressure and tackiness additives to lessen metal-to-metal wear, they offer a uniform oil film to ensure smooth table motion as well as trouble-free lubrication on all plain bearing slideways regardless of table load or way speed.

Milpro gear oils are high-quality oils intended to provide lubrication and cooling while protecting geared systems from oxidation. They are commonly used in differential gears and standard transmission applications in a variety of industrial machinery. The oils offer extreme temperature and pressure protection to prevent wear, pitting, spalling, scoring, scuffing and other types of damage that result in equipment failure and downtime.

The premium-grade Milpro hydraulic oils have been engineered to transmit power, provide lubrication and protect gear systems. They are formulated to pass Milacron's specifications and industry guidelines for hydraulic oil applications.

All Milpro fluids have also been tested for compatibility with metalworking fluids.

For more information, visit www.milacron.com.