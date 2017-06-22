Songwon recently extended its antioxidant range for fuels and lubricants with the introduction of Songnox L670. This new nonylated diphenyl amine antioxidant (ADPA) is formulated to be used with the Songnox L135 liquid phenolic antioxidant in automotive formulations to extend the life of fuels and lubricants while protecting equipment and engines.

"Aminic and phenolic antioxidants retard oxidation in the oil by reacting with radicals produced in the lubricant," said Dr. Gerard Mulqueen, Songwon's global business manager of fuel and lube additives. "In engine oils, this helps to extend the drain interval. By preserving the integrity of the oil for longer periods, antioxidants help maintain viscosity, reduce deposit and foam formation, and guard against the production of corrosion species whilst protecting the oil at higher temperatures."

Both the Songnox L670 and L135 additives are manufactured at Songwon's South Korean plant for global supply.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, Songwon is the second largest manufacturer of polymer stabilizers worldwide and a leader in the development, production and supply of specialty chemicals.

"With more than 50 years' experience in stabilization technology, and as a major supplier of antioxidants, we are well placed to extend our additives range for fuels and lubricants," said Dr. Olivier Keiser, Songwon's leader of fuel and lube additives. "We are investing in production capacity as well as in research and development in anticipation of new industry standard requirements."

For more information, visit www.songwon.com.