Klüber Lubrication recently introduced a new paste to prevent undesirable noises during vehicle brake operation.

Klüberpaste HM 96-402 is formulated for moving parts in drum and caliper brakes. It is compatible with standard ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) seals and highly resistant to washout.

The special paste is based on white solid lubricants that are resistant to temperature peaks even above 400 degrees C (752 degrees F).

In combination with a water-insoluble polyglycol oil, the paste features good adhesion and water resistance. It can be applied by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or by car repair shops when replacing brake pads.

"Products previously used in the pad guides of caliper brakes often did not offer the stability to washout that's needed," said Christof Klein, account manager at Klüber Lubrication. "This means that after a while undesirable noises occur each time you step on the brake. The development of our new special paste is the result of the excellent teamwork at Klüber Lubrication, which enabled us to meet the various requirements present in this application. We succeeded, for instance, in making a product with much better high-temperature characteristics while ensuring the paste is highly adhesive so that it will not be washed off the friction point."

