Lube-Tech & Partners recently announced the acquisition of the lubricants business of Dyno Oil Co. as well as three Mighty Auto Parts distribution franchises.

The Dyno acquisition will increase Lube-Tech's geographic footprint and ability to serve customers in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

"We are excited to welcome the Dyno customers and employees to the Lube-Tech family," says Chris Bame, Lube-Tech & Partners board chairman. "We feel the Iowa market provides the opportunity to grow, and the Spencer location will enable us to be closer to many existing Iowa and Minnesota customers."

The new partnership with Mighty will provide Lube-Tech with an exclusive license to distribute Mighty automotive products throughout parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A Georgia-based franchisor with 107 franchised distributors in 44 states and four international markets, Mighty is a supplier of aftermarket products and inventory-control services exclusively to automotive professionals.

"The Mighty partnership expands the offering of products and services we bring to our customers," said Dave Stascavage, Lube-Tech & Partners president. "Mighty allows us to increase customer value by helping customers become more profitable and proficient as providers of automotive maintenance services."

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lube-Tech & Partners distributes lubricants and chemicals to commercial, automotive and industrial customers.

For more information, visit www.lubetech.com.