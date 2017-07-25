Klϋber Lubrication recently introduced a new high-temperature chain oil for the automotive industry.

Klübersynth CHX 2-220 is designed for transfer and conveyor chains in cathodic immersion painting as well as for all other chain applications found in modern automotive assembly plants and paint body shops.

Compatible with immersion paint systems to increase process reliability, the oil is formulated to provide wear protection and extend chain life.

Klϋber also recently unveiled its new Klüberplus C2 Dry series for the lubrication of plastic conveyor belts. The series combines the advantages of conventional wet and dry lubricants to minimize the generation of deposits.

Registered as NSF H1 and free of perfluorinated (PTFE) substances, each of the lubricants is made to match the requirements for the transport of carton packages, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and metal cans.

"The development of modern specialty lubricants is so far advanced that they have to be considered operating components, having a decisive effect on process reliability and thus the operating and maintenance costs," said Jürgen Murhammer, Klüber's global OEM manager for the food industry. "Our Klüberplus C2 series enables excellent lubrication of all critical friction points on a conveyor belt and contributes substantially to reduce friction between the conveyor belt and the bottle or can."

