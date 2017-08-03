ExxonMobil recently introduced a new synthetic transmission lubricant to provide maximum protection and extended operating life for heavy-duty transmissions.

Mobil Delvac 1 Transmission Fluid 40 is formulated for year-round lubrication of manual transmissions in light- to severe-duty, on- and off-highway equipment operating in a wide range of environments.

Designed to meet the most demanding extended drain and original equipment manufacturer warranty requirements, the transmission fluid offers high-temperature performance, oxidation stability, wear protection and corrosion control.

The lubricant meets or exceeds the requirements of the American Petroleum Institute (API) MT-1 classification and is recommended by ExxonMobil for use in transmissions and gear cases where API Service GL-1 through GL-4 (non-EP) gear protection is required.

The fluid has been approved for heavy-duty transmissions covered by Eaton Roadranger and extended warranties of 750,000 miles with oil drains of 500,000 miles, along with the Mack TO-A Plus 500,000-mile extended service classification for Mack T300 series manual transmissions.

In addition to heavy-duty manual transmissions where extended service intervals and warranties are required, Mobil Delvac 1 Transmission Fluid 40 is also intended for use in commercial line haul, vocational, off-road, pick-up, delivery and bus applications, as well as a companion with Mobil Delvac 1 gear oils in rear axles.

For more information, visit www.mobil.com.