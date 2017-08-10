Spectro Scientific was recently awarded a $9.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide fluid analysis equipment and support. Under the contract with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Spectro will manufacture, test and deliver up to 69 model M-N/W SpectrOil RDE spectrometers to replace and upgrade the Navy and Marine Corps' oil analysis programs. Technical data, logistics support documents, initial consumables and maintenance kits/parts will be included.

The M-N/W SpectrOil spectrometer is the only oil elemental analyzer approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Oil Analysis Program (JOAP). It is designed to detect and measure metals, contaminants and additives in lubricants, hydraulic fluids and coolants.

"The contract from NAWCAD confirms that the U.S. Navy places a high value on the quality, reliability and support provided by Spectro fluid analysis technology, as it ensures the availability and flight safety of critical aviation assets," said Robert Yurko, Spectro's vice president of government programs.

The Office of Naval Research also recently named two Spectro representatives as finalists in a concept challenge competition aimed at developing innovative ideas on how to keep naval ships, aircraft and personnel at peak readiness. Yurko and Spectro's chief technology officer, Dr. Patrick Henning, were named finalists for their work in the enhancement of a portable condition-based maintenance tool for aviation fluid analysis. They join representatives from eight other organizations as finalists in the Chief Naval Research Concept Challenge. The ideas generated will be applied to benefit the Navy and other branches of the armed services.

"This recognition illustrates Spectro's longstanding and continuing commitment to developing advanced technology solutions for maintainers of aviation platforms as well as equipment across the entire U.S. armed forces," Yurko added.

