Twin Power recently introduced a new line of lubricants for American V-Twin motorcycles. The new line includes premium engine oils, synthetic engine oils, transmission fluids, primary chain lubes, semi-synthetic transmission oils, transmission gear lubes and fork oils.

Each of the lubricants has been formulated from a premium base stock to offer more consistent viscosity, extreme wear resistance and increased stability at high temperatures.

Featuring improved shear stability, film strength and clutch performance, the engine oils exceed the MA2 specification from the Japanese Automotive Standards Organization (JASO), which allows them to be used in wet clutch and transmission applications.

"We had the lubricants evaluated using four industry standard tests, and the final results showed that our oils tested superior to other competitive oils on the market," said James Simonelli, brand manager for Twin Power. The four tests were the Falex Pin and Vee Block test, the four-ball wear test, the Noack volatility test and the viscosity index test.

Manufactured, blended and bottled in the United States, the new lubricants are available in individual and full case quantities, and come in heavy-gauge, wide-mouth bottles with color-coded labels and caps for easy product identification.

For more information, visit http://twinpower-usa.com.