Klϋber Lubrication recently introduced a fully synthetic, high-performance oil for high-speed can-closing/seaming machines.

Klüberfood NH1 M 4-150-NE is formulated for improved solvency to help keep machines clean. Additives prevent residue/deposit formation and allow the oil to have more resistance against oxidation, while an emulsifier enables the oil to efficiently hold water.

Klüberfood NH1 M 4 N shares the same technology as the NE version but has no emulsifier in its composition. The N version is able to separate from water quicker and is suitable for systems where water separation is frequent (e.g., Ferrum machines) without using a water filtration system.

Klϋber also recently unveiled a new oil for the lubrication of electrical contacts and plug-in connectors, as well as elastomer and plastic parts.

Klüberalfa YM 3-30 was developed for easy application through a spray can formulation. The applicator enables the oil to be applied in an even, thin and extensive lubricant film while supporting clean application.

The oil is based on perfluorinated polyether (PFPE), which makes it neutral to most elastomers and plastic materials, allowing for use as an assembly aid in plastic-plastic material combinations.

