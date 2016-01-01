Fuchs recently opened a new $26 million grease manufacturing plant, research laboratory and warehouse near Chicago.

The 34,000-square-foot factory will serve the North American automotive, heavy-duty truck, construction, rail and off-road markets. The new laboratory will be used for testing existing products as well as for developing new products. The company's overall operations at the state-of-the-art facility in Harvey, Illinois, will employ 400 people.

"This is North America's newest and most modern grease plant," said Fuchs chairman and CEO Stefan Fuchs. "This new facility is a part of our worldwide strategy to have globally identical production equipment, finishing equipment, quality-control test devices and identical quality standards, all of which serve our customers with high-quality products that fit their needs."

The expansion of the Chicago-area site is part of $359 million in investments that Fuchs is making in its manufacturing and research-and-development facilities between 2016 and 2018.

The company also recently expanded its facilities in Mannheim and Kaiserslautern, Germany, and is opening new plants in China, Australia and Sweden.

The Chicago facility is Fuchs' second grease plant in the United States, with the other in Kansas City.

