Champion Brands recently introduced a new line of motor oils for today's modern engines.

Champion Modern Muscle (CMM) motor oils are formulated to offer fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals.

A premium mixture of synthetic base fluids and additives includes special lubricity modifiers and anti-wear additives to provide maximum durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown.

The motor oils contain Champion's Blue Enhanced Technology (E.T.) racing additive and the Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer (TVS) performance additive. These proprietary technologies are engineered to deliver film strength at high temperatures and better piston ring seal for maximum compression, as well as increase horsepower and torque in most engines.

Licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) with viscosity grades of 5W-30, 0W-40 and 5W-50, CMM motor oils are designed for most types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged engines, supercharged gasoline engines, and multi-valve fuel-injected engines found in street performance cars and trucks. They can also be used for crate motors that require an API/SN-licensed motor oil or that must meet or exceed General Motors' Dexos 1:2010 and 1:2015 specifications.

