Klϋber Lubrication recently introduced a new series of greases for rolling bearings in the automotive, beverage, glass and ceramics industries.

Stabutherm GH 461 and GH 462 feature anti-wear properties and are resistant to oxidation, providing protection against corrosion.

The greases are formulated for applications in smelting works and rolling mills as well as other high-temperature applications, such as rotary kilns, cooling beds, road tarmacking machines, annealing furnaces and plain bearings in foundry cranes.

Application of the greases can reduce lubricant and wastewater disposal costs due to lower consumption and better water resistance.

Klϋber also unveiled a highly refined mineral oil and heat-transfer fluid that is resistant to thermal degradation and cracking.

The Klüberfluid HT 1 US Series is easily pumpable at operating and starting temperatures. It is intended for use in indirect closed heating units but can also be employed in open heating and cooling systems.

The thermal stability of the oil offers a long service life without viscosity changes or formation of deposits. The Klüberfluid HT 1 US Series also provides oxidation stability and low-temperature viscosity, making it a suitable option as a heat-transfer fluid in the textile industry.

For more information, visit www.klueber.com.