Spectro Scientific recently introduced the new MiniLab EL Series of oil analyzers for non-destructive testing (NDT) of high-performance engines in aircraft, racing cars and railway environments.

The MiniLab EL analyzers incorporate integrated hardware and a software suite to provide lab-quality results in less than five minutes using a 5-milliliter sample of oil. No sample preparation, solvents or chemicals are necessary, enabling even novice users to quickly perform a comprehensive analysis. Tests include elemental analysis, viscosity, oil chemistry, fuel dilution and total ferrous wear.

The analyzers, which require only a tabletop for space, can be installed in an engine test room, a production environment or an administrative office. Measuring up to 36 parameters with full ASTM compliance, the MiniLab EL Series can also be expanded to include extended trace metal detection (up to 31 elements) as well as coolant and fuel analyses.

"With the introduction of the MiniLab EL Series as an NDT tool for high-performance engine development and quality control, Spectro Scientific has complete and dedicated oil analysis solutions for heavy equipment design, testing, quality control and maintenance," said Brian Mitchell, Spectro Scientific president and CEO. "In addition to our MicroLab Series analyzers for fleet maintainers and the FieldLab Series of integrated oil analyzers, the MiniLab EL Series is a great companion tool for engineers in large engine OEMs to inspect the engine's health throughout its life cycle."

