Independent lubricant blender Amalie Oil recently signed a strategic agreement with ESL TEKnologies (ESLT), granting the exclusive sales and marketing rights to Spectrol branded lubricants in the United States. AC Oil Corp., an Amalie business unit located in North Charleston, South Carolina, will continue to produce and package Spectrol lubricants.

"The opportunity to increase Spectrol's market share in the 2.3-billion-gallon U.S. lubricants marketplace presents a very real opportunity for our company and Amalie," said John T. Jaeger Jr., ESLT CEO. "We've assembled a seasoned marketing and sales team that has vast experience in the lubricants industry. In addition, some of our people have been involved with developing advanced lubricant formulations. We look forward to applying this expertise to the Spectrol brand as well."

Under licensing agreements, ESLT has access to a number of proprietary additive technologies that have been developed collaboratively with the University of Texas at Arlington and industrial and federal laboratories. One such technology, which is aimed at improving gas mileage and tailpipe emissions, is currently being tested in a vehicle fleet.

"We anticipate that this strategic partnership with ESLT will help us tremendously in achieving one of our essential corporate objectives, to extend the Spectrol brand and expand its market share," said Harry J. Barkett, president and CEO of Amalie. "We look forward to working with the management and sales teams that ESLT has assembled."

