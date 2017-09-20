The results from Machinery Lubrication’s annual survey of lubrication professionals in the United States have been tabulated, and they reveal that salaries held steady from 2016 to 2017, with less than a 1 percent change in earnings. Other interesting findings from the survey include the number of raises received over the past year reaching its highest level since 2014, and men earning almost $10,000 more per year on average than women. More younger workers also seem to be entering the industry, as not only did the average age drop two years from 2016, but the number of respondents who have been with their current employer for less than five years increased by 10 percent. Certification continues to rise in popularity, with the number of survey participants who have earned at least one certification increasing by nearly 15 percent from a year ago and by almost 25 percent since 2015. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to complete the online survey.