Lumax recently introduced a new quick-release grease coupler that is intended to help simplify the greasing process. The new LX-1403 features an ergonomic thumb-lever design that firmly latches onto a grease fitting, enabling hands-free greasing.

Utilizing an integrated 1/8-inch NPT connection, the heavy-duty coupler locks on and creates a leak-proof hydraulic seal, with no damage to the seal even after hundreds of uses.

The device can fit on all SAE and metric grease fittings, and is suitable for use with manual, battery-powered and air-operated grease guns as well as bulk grease pumps.

With a working pressure of 15,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and a burst pressure of 22,000 psi, the coupler’s four hardened jaws can withstand high pressures without any deformation. The non-return valve also allows the LX-1403 to be disconnected easily at high pressures with no grease spurts or splashes for a cleaner work environment.

Measuring 2.9 by 1.2 inches, the compact coupler is ideal for use in small, tight spaces. The durable device is also compatible with all sizes and forms of mounts. A separate spare kit is not required.

