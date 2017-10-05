Lubrizol recently opened a new state-of-the art drumming facility and warehouse at its manufacturing plant in Painesville Township, Ohio.

Construction on the two buildings began in April 2015. The $70 million investment is intended to better position the company to meet customer demand and ensure product integrity and quality while reinforcing safety and efficiency of handling product drums and totes.

"With our new drum-filling facility, we will be able to improve safety by minimizing the manual packaging of drums, reducing packaging time for a single batch by more than 50 percent and minimizing the number of times a drum is handled by more than 70 percent," noted Craig Hupp, Lubrizol Painesville Township plant manager. "And with 100 percent indoor storage provided by our new warehouse, we will improve the quality and appearance of packaged products delivered to our customers."

More than half of all Lubrizol Additives products worldwide contain at least one component manufactured at the Painesville Township site, which made adding new manufacturing capacity and updated automated packaging capabilities a necessity.

"Historically, the Painesville Township site has been of great importance to our business, operating for more than 60 of the company's nearly 90 years," said Tom Curtis, incoming president of Lubrizol Additives. "This latest investment reinforces our commitment to the community by further ensuring the site as a key source in Lubrizol Additives' global supply chain."

