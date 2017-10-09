Amsoil recently launched a new formulation of its top-tier Signature Series synthetic motor oil to provide enhanced engine protection that exceeds new and upcoming engine oil specifications.

The Signature Series line has been formulated to extend the life of vital components like pistons and cams by providing 75 percent more engine protection against horsepower loss and wear than required by leading industry standards.

The synthetic oil’s fluid film is designed to keep metal surfaces separated while anti-wear additives further reduce wear in metal-to-metal contact regions. The oil also features an advanced detergent system to protect engine parts, including pistons and rings.

In engine tests, the Signature Series achieved 100 percent protection against low-speed pre-ignition, which is a common issue found in today’s advanced engines and more destructive than typical pre-ignition. Additional benefits of the motor oil include sludge protection, thermal stability for easier cold starting and limited oil consumption.

Ideal for use in both turbos and direct-injection engines, the Signature Series is available in seven viscosities: 0W-20, 0W-40, 5W-20, 0W-30, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 5W-50. It comes with guaranteed protection in normal service for extended drain intervals up to 25,000 miles or one year, whichever comes first.

