Klϋber Lubrication recently introduced new specialty greases for low-temperature applications that exceed minus 40 degrees C.

Isoflex Topas L32 and L32N can be employed for the lubrication of small gears in automotive engineering. The specialty greases can also be applied to guideways, Bowden cables, door locks, rolling bearings in small motors and pumps, and tooth flanks in plastic gears or plastic/steel material combinations.

Ideal for use in the automotive industry because of their long service life, Isoflex Topas L32 and L32N also offer corrosion protection and resistance to oxidation and aging.

In addition, Klϋber unveiled a lubricating and assembly paste for use with conventional and high-alloy steels in the automotive industry.

Klüberpaste HEL 46-450 can be utilized for extremely high-temperature connections, like automotive exhaust systems, and for connecting elements in turbochargers and compressors. It is also intended for high-temperature applications in automotive braking systems.

The paste contains synthetic base oils and inorganic solid lubricants, resulting in anti-corrosion behavior while maintaining compatibility with ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber. It can operate up to 1,000 degrees C.

Klüberpaste HEL 46-450 also offers a reliable screw connection that is ensured by constant and sufficient preload force, even at high temperatures. In these applications, it allows easy removal of fasteners exposed to high temperatures, even after long periods under clamp load.

