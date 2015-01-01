Documenting routine tasks such as regreasing bearings or changing the oil in gearboxes is an essential part of an effective lubrication program, but very few plants actually do it. This 1-minute, 29-second video explains the importance of recording these procedures used by your lubrication technicians and offers some key considerations for creating better lube routes.

